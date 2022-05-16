Omkar Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 53.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 53.98% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2022 down 290.58% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 1066.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Omkar Special shares closed at 27.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)