Omkar Special Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.16 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.16 crore in December 2020 down 15.74% from Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 114.96% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020 up 963.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Omkar Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2019.

Omkar Special shares closed at 6.45 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 59.26% over the last 12 months.