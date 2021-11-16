Omkar Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 560.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Omkar Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Omkar Pharma shares closed at 22.70 on October 21, 2021 (BSE)