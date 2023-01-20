 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omkar Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 85.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omkar Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 85.51% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 126.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Omkar Overseas shares closed at 3.09 on January 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.75% returns over the last 12 months.

Omkar Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.11 0.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.11 0.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.10 0.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.03 0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.03 0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.03 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.03 0.04
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.03 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.03 0.03
Equity Share Capital 4.92 4.92 4.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

