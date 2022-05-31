Omega Int Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 24.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 102.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Omega Int Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Omega Int Tech shares closed at 31.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)