Omega Int Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 52.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 52.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 93.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Omega Int Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2020.

Omega Int Tech shares closed at 99.30 on August 27, 2015 (BSE)