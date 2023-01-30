 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omega Int Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 26.7% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omega Interactive Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 26.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 86.55% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021. Omega Int Tech shares closed at 37.05 on January 23, 2023 (BSE)
Omega Interactive Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.030.030.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.04
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.010.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.04
Other Income0.010.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.000.00-0.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.02
Equity Share Capital0.500.500.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.04-0.43
Diluted EPS-0.060.04-0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.04-0.43
Diluted EPS-0.060.04-0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm