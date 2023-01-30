English
    Omega Int Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 26.7% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omega Interactive Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 26.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 86.55% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.Omega Int Tech shares closed at 37.05 on January 23, 2023 (BSE)
    Omega Interactive Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.030.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.04
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.02
    Equity Share Capital0.500.500.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.04-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.060.04-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.04-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.060.04-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited