Omaxe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.04 crore, up 82.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.04 crore in June 2023 up 82.89% from Rs. 82.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 38.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 156.23% from Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2022.

Omaxe shares closed at 46.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.