English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Omaxe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.04 crore, up 82.89% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.04 crore in June 2023 up 82.89% from Rs. 82.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 38.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 156.23% from Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2022.

    Omaxe shares closed at 46.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.

    Omaxe
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.04166.1182.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.04166.1182.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.29243.2877.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.00-77.84-3.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8310.298.56
    Depreciation12.3113.1114.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4229.5211.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.81-52.25-26.40
    Other Income3.594.800.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.22-47.45-25.46
    Interest27.6126.3425.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.83-73.79-51.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.83-73.79-51.00
    Tax-6.62-15.79-12.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.21-58.00-38.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.21-58.00-38.16
    Equity Share Capital182.90182.90182.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-3.17-2.09
    Diluted EPS-1.49-3.17-2.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-3.17-2.09
    Diluted EPS-1.49-3.17-2.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Omaxe #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!