Omaxe Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.50 crore, up 139.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.50 crore in December 2021 up 139.29% from Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.34 crore in December 2021 up 67.9% from Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2021 up 74.71% from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020.

Omaxe shares closed at 98.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.86% over the last 12 months.