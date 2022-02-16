Omaxe Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.50 crore, up 139.29% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.50 crore in December 2021 up 139.29% from Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.34 crore in December 2021 up 67.9% from Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2021 up 74.71% from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020.
Omaxe shares closed at 98.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.86% over the last 12 months.
|Omaxe
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.50
|152.15
|51.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.50
|152.15
|51.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.81
|55.30
|74.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.75
|35.21
|-15.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.61
|8.00
|11.68
|Depreciation
|4.26
|14.87
|9.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.33
|11.67
|11.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.26
|27.10
|-39.39
|Other Income
|1.78
|3.40
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.48
|30.50
|-37.78
|Interest
|21.04
|28.42
|39.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.52
|2.08
|-77.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.52
|2.08
|-77.19
|Tax
|-8.18
|0.52
|-1.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.34
|1.56
|-75.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.34
|1.56
|-75.82
|Equity Share Capital
|182.90
|182.90
|182.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|0.09
|-4.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|0.09
|-4.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|0.09
|-4.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|0.09
|-4.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited