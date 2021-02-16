Omaxe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore, down 57.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore in December 2020 down 57.34% from Rs. 120.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2020 down 1875.64% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020 down 141.27% from Rs. 69.18 crore in December 2019.

Omaxe shares closed at 72.50 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.72% returns over the last 6 months and -53.51% over the last 12 months.