Omaxe Q2 profit falls 61% to Rs 4.25 crore

Realty firm Omaxe has reported a 61 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.25 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on lower income. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also declined to Rs 256.01 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2019-20 financial year from Rs 460.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.