Omaxe posts Q4 profit at Rs 1.11 crore; income falls 46% to Rs 192 crore

For the full 2020-21 financial year, Omaxe has clocked a net loss of Rs 233.93 crore as against a net loss of Rs 97.33 crore in the previous year.

PTI
June 30, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
Omaxe Ltd.

Realty firm Omaxe has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore for the quarter ended March on lower income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 126.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 191.87 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year from Rs 355.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income, too, declined to Rs 514.59 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,155.63 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.
