Omaxe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore in September 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 183.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2022 down 124.88% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 1877.13% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.
|Omaxe shares closed at 85.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.
|Omaxe
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.88
|121.12
|183.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.88
|121.12
|183.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|374.85
|295.29
|217.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-231.82
|-178.18
|-50.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.61
|9.22
|9.07
|Depreciation
|16.11
|16.70
|16.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.49
|18.21
|18.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.36
|-40.12
|-27.74
|Other Income
|3.40
|2.63
|7.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.96
|-37.49
|-20.18
|Interest
|31.19
|28.53
|32.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-112.15
|-66.02
|-52.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-112.15
|-66.02
|-52.96
|Tax
|-24.77
|-15.82
|-10.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-87.38
|-50.20
|-42.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-87.38
|-50.20
|-42.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.10
|1.23
|3.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-87.48
|-48.97
|-38.90
|Equity Share Capital
|182.90
|182.90
|182.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-2.68
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|-2.68
|-2.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-2.68
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|-2.68
|-2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited