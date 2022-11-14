Omaxe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 118.88 121.12 183.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 118.88 121.12 183.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 374.85 295.29 217.41 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -231.82 -178.18 -50.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.61 9.22 9.07 Depreciation 16.11 16.70 16.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.49 18.21 18.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -84.36 -40.12 -27.74 Other Income 3.40 2.63 7.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -80.96 -37.49 -20.18 Interest 31.19 28.53 32.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -112.15 -66.02 -52.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -112.15 -66.02 -52.96 Tax -24.77 -15.82 -10.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -87.38 -50.20 -42.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -87.38 -50.20 -42.00 Minority Interest -0.10 1.23 3.10 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -87.48 -48.97 -38.90 Equity Share Capital 182.90 182.90 182.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.78 -2.68 -2.13 Diluted EPS -4.78 -2.68 -2.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.78 -2.68 -2.13 Diluted EPS -4.78 -2.68 -2.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited