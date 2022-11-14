 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omaxe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore in September 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 183.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2022 down 124.88% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 1877.13% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021. Omaxe shares closed at 85.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.
Omaxe
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations118.88121.12183.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations118.88121.12183.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials374.85295.29217.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-231.82-178.18-50.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.619.229.07
Depreciation16.1116.7016.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.4918.2118.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-84.36-40.12-27.74
Other Income3.402.637.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-80.96-37.49-20.18
Interest31.1928.5332.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-112.15-66.02-52.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-112.15-66.02-52.96
Tax-24.77-15.82-10.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-87.38-50.20-42.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.38-50.20-42.00
Minority Interest-0.101.233.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-87.48-48.97-38.90
Equity Share Capital182.90182.90182.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
Diluted EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
Diluted EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm