Omaxe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore in September 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 183.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2022 down 124.88% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 1877.13% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.