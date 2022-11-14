English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Omaxe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.88 crore in September 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 183.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2022 down 124.88% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 1877.13% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

    Omaxe shares closed at 85.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.

    Omaxe
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.88121.12183.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.88121.12183.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials374.85295.29217.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-231.82-178.18-50.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.619.229.07
    Depreciation16.1116.7016.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.4918.2118.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-84.36-40.12-27.74
    Other Income3.402.637.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-80.96-37.49-20.18
    Interest31.1928.5332.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-112.15-66.02-52.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-112.15-66.02-52.96
    Tax-24.77-15.82-10.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-87.38-50.20-42.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.38-50.20-42.00
    Minority Interest-0.101.233.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-87.48-48.97-38.90
    Equity Share Capital182.90182.90182.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
    Diluted EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
    Diluted EPS-4.78-2.68-2.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Omaxe #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm