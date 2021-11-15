Omaxe Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore, up 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore in September 2021 up 18.54% from Rs. 155.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021 up 48.9% from Rs. 76.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021 up 59.41% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2020.

Omaxe shares closed at 75.60 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.51% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.