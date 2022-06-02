 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omaxe Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.10 crore, up 0.45% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.10 crore in March 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 167.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.28 crore in March 2022 down 17178.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022 up 199.29% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2021.

Omaxe shares closed at 89.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 11.29% over the last 12 months.

Omaxe
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.10 179.83 167.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.10 179.83 167.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 352.11 385.28 321.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -215.42 -210.49 -153.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.37 8.39 7.55
Depreciation 8.30 6.11 24.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.57 20.86 27.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.83 -30.32 -60.71
Other Income 4.76 4.43 24.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.93 -25.89 -36.19
Interest 33.52 25.63 26.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.59 -51.52 -62.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -30.59 -51.52 -62.29
Tax 6.07 -12.96 -62.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.66 -38.56 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.66 -38.56 0.54
Minority Interest -2.66 0.80 -0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -39.28 -37.76 0.23
Equity Share Capital 182.90 182.90 182.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.15 -2.06 0.01
Diluted EPS -2.15 -2.06 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.15 -2.06 0.01
Diluted EPS -2.15 -2.06 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
