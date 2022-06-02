Omaxe Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.10 crore, up 0.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.10 crore in March 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 167.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.28 crore in March 2022 down 17178.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022 up 199.29% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2021.
Omaxe shares closed at 89.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 11.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Omaxe
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.10
|179.83
|167.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.10
|179.83
|167.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|352.11
|385.28
|321.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-215.42
|-210.49
|-153.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.37
|8.39
|7.55
|Depreciation
|8.30
|6.11
|24.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.57
|20.86
|27.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-30.32
|-60.71
|Other Income
|4.76
|4.43
|24.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.93
|-25.89
|-36.19
|Interest
|33.52
|25.63
|26.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.59
|-51.52
|-62.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.59
|-51.52
|-62.29
|Tax
|6.07
|-12.96
|-62.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.66
|-38.56
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.66
|-38.56
|0.54
|Minority Interest
|-2.66
|0.80
|-0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-39.28
|-37.76
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|182.90
|182.90
|182.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|-2.06
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-2.06
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|-2.06
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-2.06
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited