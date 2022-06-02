Omaxe Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.10 crore, up 0.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.10 crore in March 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 167.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.28 crore in March 2022 down 17178.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022 up 199.29% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2021.

Omaxe shares closed at 89.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 11.29% over the last 12 months.