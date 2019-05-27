Omaxe Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 299.25 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.25 crore in March 2019 down 39.02% from Rs. 490.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.27 crore in March 2019 down 2.21% from Rs. 20.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.72 crore in March 2019 down 48.47% from Rs. 79.02 crore in March 2018.

Omaxe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2018.

Omaxe shares closed at 211.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.