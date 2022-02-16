Omaxe Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.83 crore, up 75.34% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:
Net Sales at Rs 179.83 crore in December 2021 up 75.34% from Rs. 102.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2021 up 60.35% from Rs. 95.24 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.78 crore in December 2021 up 59.84% from Rs. 49.25 crore in December 2020.
Omaxe shares closed at 99.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.16% returns over the last 6 months and 36.90% over the last 12 months.
|Omaxe
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|179.83
|183.78
|102.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|179.83
|183.78
|102.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|385.28
|217.41
|199.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-210.49
|-50.25
|-77.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.39
|9.07
|12.10
|Depreciation
|6.11
|16.90
|10.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.86
|18.39
|20.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.32
|-27.74
|-62.67
|Other Income
|4.43
|7.56
|2.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.89
|-20.18
|-59.83
|Interest
|25.63
|32.78
|42.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.52
|-52.96
|-102.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.52
|-52.96
|-102.64
|Tax
|-12.96
|-10.96
|-7.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.56
|-42.00
|-95.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.56
|-42.00
|-95.24
|Minority Interest
|0.80
|3.10
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.76
|-38.90
|-95.24
|Equity Share Capital
|182.90
|182.90
|182.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-2.13
|-5.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-2.13
|-5.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-2.13
|-5.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-2.13
|-5.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited