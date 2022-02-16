Omaxe Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.83 crore, up 75.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.83 crore in December 2021 up 75.34% from Rs. 102.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2021 up 60.35% from Rs. 95.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.78 crore in December 2021 up 59.84% from Rs. 49.25 crore in December 2020.

Omaxe shares closed at 99.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.16% returns over the last 6 months and 36.90% over the last 12 months.