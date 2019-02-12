Omaxe Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 242.21 crore, down 52.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.21 crore in December 2018 down 52.21% from Rs. 506.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2018 down 56.26% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.27 crore in December 2018 down 73.23% from Rs. 83.18 crore in December 2017.

Omaxe EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2017.

Omaxe shares closed at 211.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -7.82% over the last 12 months.