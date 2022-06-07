Omansh Ente Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 87.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omansh Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 87.69% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 154.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
Omansh Ente shares closed at 1.65 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.68% returns over the last 6 months and 189.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Omansh Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|0.40
|4.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|0.40
|4.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.32
|2.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.07
|2.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.03
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|3.55
|3.55
|3.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited