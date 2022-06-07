Omansh Ente Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 87.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 87.69% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 154.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Omansh Ente shares closed at 1.65 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.68% returns over the last 6 months and 189.47% over the last 12 months.