Omansh Ente Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 87.69% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omansh Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 87.69% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 154.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Omansh Ente shares closed at 1.65 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.68% returns over the last 6 months and 189.47% over the last 12 months.

Omansh Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 0.40 4.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.61 0.40 4.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.32 2.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.11
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.64 0.07 2.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.03 0.03
Other Income -- -- 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.03 0.21
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.03 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.03 0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 -0.03 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 -0.03 0.15
Equity Share Capital 3.55 3.55 3.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.02 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.02 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.02 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.02 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
