App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OM Metals Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Metals Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore in March 2020 up 7.94% from Rs. 53.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.06 crore in March 2020 up 3651.75% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2020 up 165.29% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2019.

OM Metals Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2019.

OM Metals Infra shares closed at 15.90 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.65% over the last 12 months.

OM Metals Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations57.5828.5953.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.5828.5953.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.6410.7124.34
Purchase of Traded Goods3.224.660.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.433.982.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.975.176.76
Depreciation3.311.802.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.9011.2219.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.89-8.95-2.01
Other Income43.166.3510.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.27-2.598.63
Interest9.052.734.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.22-5.333.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.22-5.333.83
Tax-0.81-2.364.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.03-2.97-0.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.030.330.20
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.06-2.64-0.51
Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----4.93
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.43-0.34-0.40
Diluted EPS1.43-0.34-0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.43-0.34-0.40
Diluted EPS1.43-0.34-0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #OM Metals Infra #OM Metals Infraprojects #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.