OM Metals Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore in March 2020 up 7.94% from Rs. 53.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.06 crore in March 2020 up 3651.75% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2020 up 165.29% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2019.

OM Metals Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2019.

OM Metals Infra shares closed at 15.90 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.65% over the last 12 months.