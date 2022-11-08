OM Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 139.85% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2022 down 84.11% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.