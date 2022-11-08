 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OM Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 139.85% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2022 down 84.11% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.

OM Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.30 116.85 69.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.30 116.85 69.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.02 32.72 12.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 1.01 1.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.86 20.74 5.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.66 6.88 4.92
Depreciation 1.30 1.80 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.93 42.03 30.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.83 11.69 12.81
Other Income 5.97 1.56 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 13.25 13.56
Interest 5.58 6.05 7.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.44 7.20 6.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.44 7.20 6.40
Tax 1.68 -- 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.12 7.20 4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 11.26
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.12 7.20 15.36
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 0.75 1.52
Diluted EPS -0.78 0.75 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 0.75 1.52
Diluted EPS -0.78 0.75 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

