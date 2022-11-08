OM Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 139.85% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2022 down 84.11% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.
OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|OM Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.30
|116.85
|69.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.30
|116.85
|69.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.02
|32.72
|12.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|1.01
|1.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.86
|20.74
|5.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.66
|6.88
|4.92
|Depreciation
|1.30
|1.80
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.93
|42.03
|30.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.83
|11.69
|12.81
|Other Income
|5.97
|1.56
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|13.25
|13.56
|Interest
|5.58
|6.05
|7.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.44
|7.20
|6.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.44
|7.20
|6.40
|Tax
|1.68
|--
|2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.12
|7.20
|4.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|11.26
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.12
|7.20
|15.36
|Equity Share Capital
|9.63
|9.63
|9.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|0.75
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|0.75
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|0.75
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|0.75
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited