OM Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore, up 192.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore in March 2023 up 192.52% from Rs. 112.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2023 up 239.51% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in March 2023 up 1132.76% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.