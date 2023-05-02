 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OM Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore, up 192.52% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore in March 2023 up 192.52% from Rs. 112.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2023 up 239.51% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in March 2023 up 1132.76% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

OM Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.32 201.29 112.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.32 201.29 112.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.70 93.30 45.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.00 -4.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.87 24.38 -33.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.26 7.84 7.84
Depreciation 2.50 1.59 2.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.10 60.33 99.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.89 13.85 -4.97
Other Income 19.03 2.43 6.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.92 16.28 1.74
Interest 8.20 6.46 12.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.72 9.82 -10.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.72 9.82 -10.99
Tax 21.38 -4.30 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.34 14.13 -13.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.34 14.13 -13.14
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 658.32
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 1.63 -1.64
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.63 -1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 1.63 -1.64
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.63 -1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited