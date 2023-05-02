OM Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore, up 192.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore in March 2023 up 192.52% from Rs. 112.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2023 up 239.51% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in March 2023 up 1132.76% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2022.

OM Infra shares closed at 43.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 4.47% over the last 12 months.