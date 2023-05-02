English
    OM Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore, up 192.52% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.32 crore in March 2023 up 192.52% from Rs. 112.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2023 up 239.51% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in March 2023 up 1132.76% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

    OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2022.

    OM Infra shares closed at 43.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 4.47% over the last 12 months.

    OM Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.32201.29112.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.32201.29112.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.7093.3045.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.00-4.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.8724.38-33.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.267.847.84
    Depreciation2.501.592.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.1060.3399.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8913.85-4.97
    Other Income19.032.436.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9216.281.74
    Interest8.206.4612.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.729.82-10.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.729.82-10.99
    Tax21.38-4.302.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3414.13-13.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.11
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3414.13-13.14
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----658.32
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.661.63-1.64
    Diluted EPS1.661.63-1.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.661.63-1.64
    Diluted EPS1.661.63-1.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am