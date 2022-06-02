 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OM Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 107.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 down 146.66% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 54.66% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.

OM Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.24 57.40 107.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.24 57.40 107.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.11 9.93 34.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -4.09 6.77 7.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.21 -16.93 16.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.84 5.71 5.40
Depreciation 2.35 1.68 2.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.20 42.37 43.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.97 7.86 -2.14
Other Income 6.70 1.14 8.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 9.00 6.83
Interest 12.73 7.16 3.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.99 1.84 2.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.99 1.84 2.85
Tax 2.27 -0.67 8.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.26 2.51 -5.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.11 -0.05 -0.10
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.14 2.46 -5.33
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 658.32 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.64 1.14 -1.01
Diluted EPS -1.64 1.14 -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.64 1.14 -1.01
Diluted EPS -1.64 1.14 -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
