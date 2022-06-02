OM Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 107.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 down 146.66% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 54.66% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.