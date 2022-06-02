OM Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 107.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 down 146.66% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 54.66% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.
OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|OM Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.24
|57.40
|107.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.24
|57.40
|107.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.11
|9.93
|34.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-4.09
|6.77
|7.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.21
|-16.93
|16.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.84
|5.71
|5.40
|Depreciation
|2.35
|1.68
|2.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.20
|42.37
|43.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|7.86
|-2.14
|Other Income
|6.70
|1.14
|8.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|9.00
|6.83
|Interest
|12.73
|7.16
|3.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.99
|1.84
|2.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.99
|1.84
|2.85
|Tax
|2.27
|-0.67
|8.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.26
|2.51
|-5.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.11
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.14
|2.46
|-5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|9.63
|9.63
|9.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|658.32
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|1.14
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|1.14
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|1.14
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|1.14
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited