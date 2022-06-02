English
    OM Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.24 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 107.56 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 down 146.66% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 54.66% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

    OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.2457.40107.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.2457.40107.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.119.9334.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods-4.096.777.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.21-16.9316.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.845.715.40
    Depreciation2.351.682.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.2042.3743.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.977.86-2.14
    Other Income6.701.148.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.749.006.83
    Interest12.737.163.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.991.842.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.991.842.85
    Tax2.27-0.678.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.262.51-5.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.11-0.05-0.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.142.46-5.33
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves658.32----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.641.14-1.01
    Diluted EPS-1.641.14-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.641.14-1.01
    Diluted EPS-1.641.14-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

