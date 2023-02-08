 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OM Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore, up 250.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore in December 2022 up 250.66% from Rs. 57.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2022 up 473.96% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 67.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2021.

OM Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.29 73.30 57.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.29 73.30 57.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.30 49.02 9.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.08 6.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.38 -17.86 -16.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.84 5.66 5.71
Depreciation 1.59 1.30 1.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.33 39.93 42.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.85 -4.83 7.86
Other Income 2.43 5.97 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.28 1.14 9.00
Interest 6.46 5.58 7.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.82 -4.44 1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.82 -4.44 1.84
Tax -4.30 1.68 -0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.13 -6.12 2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.13 -6.12 2.46
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 -0.78 1.14
Diluted EPS 1.63 -0.78 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 -0.78 1.14
Diluted EPS 1.63 -0.78 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited