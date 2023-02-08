OM Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore, up 250.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore in December 2022 up 250.66% from Rs. 57.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2022 up 473.96% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 67.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2021.