English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    OM Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore, up 250.66% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore in December 2022 up 250.66% from Rs. 57.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2022 up 473.96% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 67.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2021.

    OM Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.2973.3057.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.2973.3057.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.3049.029.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.086.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.38-17.86-16.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.845.665.71
    Depreciation1.591.301.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.3339.9342.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.85-4.837.86
    Other Income2.435.971.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.281.149.00
    Interest6.465.587.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.82-4.441.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.82-4.441.84
    Tax-4.301.68-0.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.13-6.122.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.13-6.122.46
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.63-0.781.14
    Diluted EPS1.63-0.781.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.63-0.781.14
    Diluted EPS1.63-0.781.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited