OM Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore, up 250.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.29 crore in December 2022 up 250.66% from Rs. 57.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2022 up 473.96% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 67.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2021.

OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 42.50 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.89% returns over the last 6 months and -5.45% over the last 12 months.