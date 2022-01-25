OM Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore in December 2021 up 31% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021 down 63.03% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2021 down 1.48% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2020.

OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2020.

OM Infra shares closed at 44.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.73% returns over the last 6 months and 87.23% over the last 12 months.