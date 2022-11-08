OM Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore, up 35.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore in September 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 72.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 160.75% from Rs. 15.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.94% from Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2021.
OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.
|OM Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.35
|144.96
|72.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.35
|144.96
|72.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.52
|37.54
|15.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|1.01
|1.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.79
|41.59
|2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.07
|7.44
|5.25
|Depreciation
|1.31
|1.80
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.93
|44.66
|33.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.34
|10.92
|13.68
|Other Income
|6.05
|1.57
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|12.49
|14.45
|Interest
|5.77
|6.74
|8.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.07
|5.75
|5.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.07
|5.75
|5.73
|Tax
|2.18
|--
|2.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.24
|5.75
|3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|11.26
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.24
|5.75
|14.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.23
|5.73
|15.19
|Equity Share Capital
|9.63
|9.63
|9.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.60
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.60
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.60
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.60
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited