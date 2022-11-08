 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

OM Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore, up 35.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore in September 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 72.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 160.75% from Rs. 15.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.94% from Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.

OM Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.35 144.96 72.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.35 144.96 72.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.52 37.54 15.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 1.01 1.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.79 41.59 2.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.07 7.44 5.25
Depreciation 1.31 1.80 1.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.93 44.66 33.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.34 10.92 13.68
Other Income 6.05 1.57 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 12.49 14.45
Interest 5.77 6.74 8.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.07 5.75 5.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.07 5.75 5.73
Tax 2.18 -- 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.24 5.75 3.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 11.26
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.24 5.75 14.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 -0.02 0.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.23 5.73 15.19
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 0.60 1.50
Diluted EPS -1.11 0.60 1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 0.60 1.50
Diluted EPS -1.11 0.60 1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #OM Infra #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.