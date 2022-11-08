OM Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore, up 35.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore in September 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 72.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 160.75% from Rs. 15.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.94% from Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.