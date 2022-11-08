English
    OM Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore, up 35.31% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore in September 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 72.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 160.75% from Rs. 15.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.94% from Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2021.

    OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.

    OM Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.35144.9672.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.35144.9672.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.5237.5415.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.081.011.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.7941.592.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.077.445.25
    Depreciation1.311.801.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.9344.6633.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.3410.9213.68
    Other Income6.051.570.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.3012.4914.45
    Interest5.776.748.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.075.755.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.075.755.73
    Tax2.18--2.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.245.753.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----11.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.245.7514.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.020.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.235.7315.19
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.601.50
    Diluted EPS-1.110.601.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.601.50
    Diluted EPS-1.110.601.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

