OM Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.66 crore, up 185.1% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 346.66 209.23 121.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 346.66 209.23 121.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 113.65 96.73 49.70 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -4.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.83 31.66 -37.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.83 8.39 8.25 Depreciation 2.51 1.60 4.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 159.41 62.54 100.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.44 8.31 1.07 Other Income 19.34 2.83 7.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.78 11.14 8.12 Interest 8.75 6.56 13.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.02 4.59 -5.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.02 4.59 -5.54 Tax 21.22 -4.10 2.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.80 8.69 -7.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 6.25 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.80 8.69 -1.46 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.16 0.04 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.64 8.73 -1.46 Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.55 1.07 -0.97 Diluted EPS 0.55 1.07 -0.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.55 1.07 -0.97 Diluted EPS 0.55 1.07 -0.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited