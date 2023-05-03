OM Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.66 crore, up 185.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:Net Sales at Rs 346.66 crore in March 2023 up 185.1% from Rs. 121.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2023 up 623.74% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2023 up 230.52% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.
OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2022.
|OM Infra shares closed at 41.45 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.82% returns over the last 6 months and 0.24% over the last 12 months.
|OM Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|346.66
|209.23
|121.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|346.66
|209.23
|121.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.65
|96.73
|49.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-4.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.83
|31.66
|-37.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.83
|8.39
|8.25
|Depreciation
|2.51
|1.60
|4.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.41
|62.54
|100.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.44
|8.31
|1.07
|Other Income
|19.34
|2.83
|7.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.78
|11.14
|8.12
|Interest
|8.75
|6.56
|13.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.02
|4.59
|-5.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.02
|4.59
|-5.54
|Tax
|21.22
|-4.10
|2.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.80
|8.69
|-7.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|6.25
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.80
|8.69
|-1.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.16
|0.04
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.64
|8.73
|-1.46
|Equity Share Capital
|9.63
|9.63
|9.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|1.07
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|1.07
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|1.07
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|1.07
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited