    OM Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.66 crore, up 185.1% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:Net Sales at Rs 346.66 crore in March 2023 up 185.1% from Rs. 121.60 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2023 up 623.74% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2023 up 230.52% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.
    OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2022.OM Infra shares closed at 41.45 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.82% returns over the last 6 months and 0.24% over the last 12 months.
    OM Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.66209.23121.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.66209.23121.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.6596.7349.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----4.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.8331.66-37.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.838.398.25
    Depreciation2.511.604.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.4162.54100.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.448.311.07
    Other Income19.342.837.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7811.148.12
    Interest8.756.5613.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.024.59-5.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.024.59-5.54
    Tax21.22-4.102.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.808.69-7.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----6.25
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.808.69-1.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.160.04--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.648.73-1.46
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.551.07-0.97
    Diluted EPS0.551.07-0.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.551.07-0.97
    Diluted EPS0.551.07-0.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

