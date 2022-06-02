 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OM Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.60 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.89% from Rs. 112.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 66% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.

OM Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.60 66.34 112.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.60 66.34 112.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.70 13.93 44.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -4.09 6.77 7.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.75 -19.14 -5.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.25 6.11 5.93
Depreciation 4.07 1.70 2.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.34 45.55 55.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.07 11.42 3.07
Other Income 7.04 1.11 9.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 12.53 12.08
Interest 13.65 8.68 6.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.54 3.85 5.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.54 3.85 5.91
Tax 2.18 -1.97 10.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.71 5.82 -4.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 6.25 -0.05 0.24
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.46 5.77 -4.37
Minority Interest -- -- 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.01 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.46 5.78 -4.29
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.97 1.48 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.97 1.48 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.97 1.48 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.97 1.48 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
