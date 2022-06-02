OM Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.60 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.89% from Rs. 112.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 66% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.