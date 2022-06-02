OM Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.60 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.89% from Rs. 112.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 66% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2021.
OM Infra shares closed at 34.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
|OM Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.60
|66.34
|112.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.60
|66.34
|112.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.70
|13.93
|44.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-4.09
|6.77
|7.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.75
|-19.14
|-5.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.25
|6.11
|5.93
|Depreciation
|4.07
|1.70
|2.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.34
|45.55
|55.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|11.42
|3.07
|Other Income
|7.04
|1.11
|9.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.12
|12.53
|12.08
|Interest
|13.65
|8.68
|6.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.54
|3.85
|5.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.54
|3.85
|5.91
|Tax
|2.18
|-1.97
|10.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.71
|5.82
|-4.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|6.25
|-0.05
|0.24
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.46
|5.77
|-4.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.01
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.46
|5.78
|-4.29
|Equity Share Capital
|9.63
|9.63
|9.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.48
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.48
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.48
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.48
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited