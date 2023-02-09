OM Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore, up 215.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore in December 2022 up 215.41% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 50.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.