OM Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore, up 215.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore in December 2022 up 215.41% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 50.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

OM Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 209.23 98.35 66.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 209.23 98.35 66.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.73 53.52 13.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.08 6.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.66 2.79 -19.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.39 6.07 6.11
Depreciation 1.60 1.31 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.54 41.93 45.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.31 -7.34 11.42
Other Income 2.83 6.05 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.14 -1.30 12.53
Interest 6.56 5.77 8.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.59 -7.07 3.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.59 -7.07 3.85
Tax -4.10 2.18 -1.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.69 -9.24 5.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.69 -9.24 5.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.02 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.73 -9.23 5.78
Equity Share Capital 9.63 9.63 9.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 -1.11 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.07 -1.11 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 -1.11 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.07 -1.11 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited