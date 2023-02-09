OM Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore, up 215.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore in December 2022 up 215.41% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 50.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

OM Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.

OM Infra shares closed at 43.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.