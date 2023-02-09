English
    OM Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore, up 215.41% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.23 crore in December 2022 up 215.41% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 50.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

    OM Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.2398.3566.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.2398.3566.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.7353.5213.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.086.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.662.79-19.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.396.076.11
    Depreciation1.601.311.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.5441.9345.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.31-7.3411.42
    Other Income2.836.051.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.14-1.3012.53
    Interest6.565.778.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.59-7.073.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.59-7.073.85
    Tax-4.102.18-1.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.69-9.245.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.69-9.245.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.020.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.73-9.235.78
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.07-1.111.48
    Diluted EPS1.07-1.111.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.07-1.111.48
    Diluted EPS1.07-1.111.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited