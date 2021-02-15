OM Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.68 crore, up 69.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.68 crore in December 2020 up 69.21% from Rs. 27.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2020 up 310.51% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2020 up 1565.43% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

OM Infra shares closed at 23.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)