Olympic Fin Ser Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 0.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 798.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Olympic Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.