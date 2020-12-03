Olympic Fin Ser Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2020 up 19.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 90.77% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2019.