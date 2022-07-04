 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olympic Fin Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 52.3% Y-o-Y

Jul 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Management and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

 

Olympic Management and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.02 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.02 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.08 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.07 -0.08
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.05 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.05 -0.01
Exceptional Items -0.02 -- -0.04
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.05 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.05 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.05 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.18 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.18 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.18 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.18 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 4, 2022 09:00 am
