Olympic Fin Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 52.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.