Olympic Fin Ser Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 148% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 148% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 40.63% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.