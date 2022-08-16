 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olympic Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Management and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 16.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 382.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

 

Olympic Management and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.07 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.07 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.03 0.00
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.01 0.03
Interest 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.01 0.03
Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.02 --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.03 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.03 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.03 0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

