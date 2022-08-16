Olympic Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 16.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 382.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.