Olympic Fin Ser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 24.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 68.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Olympic Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.