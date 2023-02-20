English
    Olympic Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Management and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Olympic Management and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.030.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.030.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.00-0.07
    Other Income0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.05
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.02-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.02-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.01-0.05
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.18
    Diluted EPS-----0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.18
    Diluted EPS-----0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm