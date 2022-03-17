Olympic Fin Ser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 35.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 276.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.