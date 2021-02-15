Olympic Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 42.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 42.29% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Olympic Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.