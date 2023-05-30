English
    Olympic Cards Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 33.03% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Olympic Cards shares closed at 3.12 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.09% over the last 12 months.

    Olympic Cards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.662.972.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.662.972.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.241.580.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.630.640.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.380.300.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.400.39
    Depreciation0.420.420.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.480.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.84-0.85-0.93
    Other Income0.610.970.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.12-0.35
    Interest0.730.950.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-0.83-1.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.97-0.83-1.19
    Tax0.01-0.010.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.97-0.82-1.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.97-0.82-1.22
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.50-0.75
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.50-0.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.50-0.75
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.50-0.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am