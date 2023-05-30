Olympic Cards Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 33.03% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 3.12 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.09% over the last 12 months.