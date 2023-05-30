Olympic Cards Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 33.03% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Olympic Cards shares closed at 3.12 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.09% over the last 12 months.
|Olympic Cards
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.66
|2.97
|2.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.66
|2.97
|2.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|1.58
|0.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|0.64
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.38
|0.30
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.40
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.48
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.85
|-0.93
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.97
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.12
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.73
|0.95
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.83
|-1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|-0.83
|-1.19
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|-0.82
|-1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|-0.82
|-1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|16.31
|16.31
|16.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.50
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.50
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.50
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.50
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited