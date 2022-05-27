Olympic Cards Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 117.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 3.59 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)